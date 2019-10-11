Caribou native will take part in women spacewalk

It's being called a Spacewalk bonanza by NASA and Caribou native Jessica Meir is part of it.

A series of ten spacewalks began Thursday at the International Space Station to change out old batteries.

They will continue for the next few months.

The fourth in the series, scheduled for next week, is expected to make history.

Meir and Astronaut Christina Koch will become the first two women to do a spacewalk together.

We spoke to fellow Caribou-native Senator Susan Collins Friday about Meir.

Senator Susan Collins, said, "That is so exciting. She has made us so proud, and she has inspired so many little girls to know that they, too, can follow their dream and be an astronaut of whatever they want to be."

NASA had originally planned to have the first all-women spacewalk in March, but that plan fell through because of an issue with the spacesuits.