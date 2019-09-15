Caribou marathon brings racers from around the world together

This weekend was the annual Caribou Marathon.

Runners and joggers from six countries and 16 states were at the Caribou marathon.

The director of the race is happy the weather clear and enjoys being part of the event.

"I am so proud of this event,” says Chris Bernier, the race director. “This event got started by the city four years ago to bring people here. To show the pride and I can tell ya I work a lot of races all over the country and the town pride in the city in this town is unmatched by any other. The people are super nice, the crowds out on the course are nice, the volunteers. Kristine is awesome, Gary is great, and the whole town comes together really makes my job easy actually."

The furthest competitor to come for the marathon was from South Africa. The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

