Caribou astronaut reflects on her time in space

Caribou Astronaut Jessica Meir is reflecting on her time in space.

Meir came back to earth in April.

Meir said, "I was so happy in space, it was something I dreamed about my entire life and I loved every moment of it, and I didn’t want it to end and actually ended too quickly for me, I would have preferred to stay up there even longer.”

Meir spent 205 days aboard the International Space Station.

She made history with the first all-female spacewalk with Christina Cook.

“You get out of your spacesuit, and then we flew in a helicopter for a few hours then an ambulance before we made it to our aircraft. Gravity is definitely overrated, it is exhausting after your body is so used to weightlessness, particularly for these long-duration space flights that we do now, so we do everything since we’re landing in the Russian vehicle we follow their protocol, we don’t actually walk, they pull you out of the spacecraft and then they put you in a chair and then they carry you over to, in most cases a medical tent but then for, a little while but we actually a lot of differences in our landing given the situation on the ground.”

A lot of it still seems surreal to her which also included learning about the coronavirus pandemic while in space.

"Also made it a little bit more difficult to process because it wasn't something that was affecting us in real-time, even though we were talking to family and friends and we were watching the news, it was difficult to understand the scope of what was happening. We came back right in the height of it of course, and everybody was wearing masks, and you know I'd been up there for seven months, and I'm a hugger and now I gotta keep my distance from people and not hug people. That's really difficult."

Now that Meir is back, she says she will undergo all of the kinds of tests both for scientific data collection purposes and medical reasons.

“When we first come back we have an adaptation period we have a lot of medical experiences and so our medical testing and of course scientific experiment, of course for the things we are subjects for it’s very important to have data collection preflight during the flight and then after the flight so we have a lot of appointments for things like that in the first few weeks and debrief activities as well, so we can capture things that happen.”

Meir is hopeful one day she'll be back in space for a future mission.

She had this message for everyone back in her hometown.

“I would really just like to say thank you for your support, for your dedication, for everything you did for me growing up from the time I was young, all the way through the school system there but for really just for being there. I think really people believing in me, and I think that made all the difference and enabling me to get where I am today and I hope every still pays attention to what NASA is doing.”