Caribou Snowmobile Club hosts Larry Doody Rader Run in remembrance

The Caribou Snowmobile Club hosted the first annual Larry Doody Memorial Radar Run on Saturday.

The event is in memory of the late Larry Doody who passed away in 2008.

This year the snowmobile club wanted to bring this back to honor him in a special way.

“It's an event that was held in the past and it's been approximately ten plus years since it was last held here at this location,” says Nick Morrill, the club president. “Larry Doody was the gentleman that used to facilitate the event with the Caribou Lions Club and it was always a big event here in the community."

The full story of the memorial run will be on this week's Sledding The County.

