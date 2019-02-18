Caribou Russet potato debuts during tournament week

The much talked about Caribou Russet potato is making its debut at two restaurants near the basketball tournament in Bangor this week.

The popular potato is already served with all the fixings at the Cross Insurance Center.

Geaghan's Pub and Craft Brewery and Hops House 99 inside Hollywood Casino are using the specialty spud in dishes starting this week.

The Caribou Russet made its debut just three years ago.

The pride of the County is now sold throughout New England.

"I've been in the potato business my whole life," says Don Flannery, executive director of the Maine Potato Board. "I've never fallen in love with a potato. And I don't know that I've fallen in love with this one. But people will ask that question- why is it different? And I think one of the reasons that it's different is it is truly versatile."

Both Geaghan's and Hop House plan to use Caribou Russets until the supply runs out.

That's expected to happen in mid-spring.