Caribou Fire Department gives fire safety tips

The Caribou Fire Department wants to remind you during the holidays to keep your home safe with some fire safety tips.

Captain Danny Raymond of Caribou fire and ambulance says that everyone needs to make sure that they are keeping their stoves and furnaces cleaned and to change their smoke detector batteries twice a year.

Keeping these things clean and checked on will go a long way towards keeping your home and families safe, but Captain Raymond reminds us of one of the biggest fire hazards in any home.

"Dryer vents on the outside can become clogged with snow and you wanna make sure that those are all free of any snow so that the clothes dryer can actually vent outside," says Capt. Danny Raymond, from Caribou Fire and Ambulance.

According to the United States Fire Administration, nearly 3-thousand dryer fires happen each year resulting in about 5 deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss.

