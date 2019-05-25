Caregivers receive free meals for helping veterans

This afternoon Moe's Original BBQ teamed up with a local charity, offering free meals to Caregivers of local Maine veterans.

This was the inaugural Hidden Heroes Program.

The event not only provided free meals to military veteran caregivers....resources were handed out.

This event Helps show support and empower those who have sacrificed so much for the community, and for the family who cares for them.

"You could be brothers, sisters, mom's, dad's, wives, children, taking care of wounded veterans," says Marjorie Pennington, of Elizabeth Dole Fellow. "If you are providing medication, helping with appointments, getting him to or from appointments you are a caregiver."

The organization hopes to continue holding this event each May for years to come.

