Caregiver Burden

Caring for loved ones can be difficult and exhausting. You may be so focused on helping to ensure others have their needs met that you have left very little room for yourself. How do you cope with the worries and responsibilities this role brings? Connect with others as you learn strategies for taking care of yourself.

A healthy mind is important to your overall health and ability to function. The Healthy Mind Community Education Series, offered by Caroline Hollnagel, PhD, neuropsychologist at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, is a free public offering that is focused on providing you with timely information and support on common but challenging issues that affect our thinking or mood.

RSVP is encouraged but not required to Gayle Agrell, at 973-7551 or gagrell@northernlight.org.

Sessions will meet on the State Street campus of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.