Career school in Bangor celebrates new campus

A school providing short-term, hands-on trainging in the state is celebrating the opening of a new campus.

We got a look inside Northeast Technical Institute's new Bangor campus.

NTI has locations in Scarborough, Lewiston, and now on outer Broadway.

They say they pride themselves on providing students with support from day one through graduation and after with the help of their job placement professionals.

"Here who might need a little bit of a different setting. Maybe they're not as comfortable in the traditional classroom setting or they need a more flexible schedule or they're just really looking to get in the workforce," said Nicole Kelley, Campus Manager at NTI.

"I think it's fantastic. There's a lot of hands-on. The guys who teach it are excellent. They have a lot of experience," said Mark Brodeur, a student at NTI.

They offer training in careers that include healthcare, truck driving and HVAC and refrigeration technicians.

You can find out more by visiting the campus or logging on to NTINOW.edu.