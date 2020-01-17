Career day gives kids a chance to think about the future

Kids at a local elementary school were thinking Friday about what they might want to do when they grow up.

Glenburn Elementary School held a career day for K through 8 students.

Our own meteorologist Todd Simcox and reporter Spencer Roberts were there to explain what it’s like working for a news station.

Students had the chance to meet with a variety of professionals including a DJ, artist, author, small business owners, and more.

K-8 music teacher Sarah Cousins said the kids were encouraged to ask lots of questions about what they want to be.

"Even though it can change as they get older, it gives them a chance to ask questions from people who are in the know and really try to think about maybe this could be me when I'm older, maybe that won't be me when I'm older."

Faculty say it's important for students to start thinking about their futures at a young age.