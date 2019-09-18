Car slams into house in Bangor

Police are trying to figure out what caused a two-vehicle accident in Bangor.

We're told one person and a dog where in this Parkview Avenue home when one of the cars slammed into the side of it.

Bangor Police and Fire Department responded to the scene after 6 Wednesday evening.

Officials say a driver of one of the cars was taken to a hospital with what we're told are minor injuries.

Bangor Natural Gas and Dead River Propane Company were called in to help check out the scene.

Capt. Joe Doucet, Bangor Fire Department, said, "There's a natural gas meter to the right of the vehicle and there's also a propane tank to the left of the vehicle luckily those weren't affected. We did check the house and the gas meters nothing was affected in that aspect."

The investigation continues.