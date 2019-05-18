Car show draws dozens to Bangor

If you’ve got a nice ride, there’s never a bad time to show it off, but Saturday a good day to do it outside in Bangor.

Folks gathered on Hogan Road on Saturday and opened their hoods for the Top 5 Import and American Car Show.

Hosted by the Bangor Market Bazaar, the show’s proceeds went to benefit the Eastern Maine Community College Scholarship Fund.

Enthusiasts say it’s also a great way to meet other car fanatics, and share experiences.

“It's also one of the best things to get into,” said car enthusiast Benjamin Howard. “You know, outside activity other car enthusiast's, engines, gasoline. Come to the shows, and set new goals.”