Car seat laws changing in Maine

Governor Mills recently signed a bill updating car seat laws in Maine. It includes having kids in rear-facing car seats until the age of two.

Rebekah Cyr/child passenger safety technician/safe kids world wide and CNA

"The definite importance and win, per-say, for the car seat community is rear-facing til two."

Rebakah Cyr is a CNA with Northern Light and a child seat safety technician with safe kids world wide. She says the new car seat laws are a move in the right direction for car seat safety especially the rear facing aspect.

"It's been best practice recently and the American Academy of Pediatrics has put it in their recommendations but now we can actually say it the law."

She says making sure seats are installed correctly is critical when it comes to keeping the children in them safe.

"About nine out of ten car seats are used incorrectly, anywhere from latch to proper install, whether it's latch or seat belt. Often times it's both. Or harness placement is too low or straps are too lose."

She says Safe Kids partners with Northen Light and Quirk Chevrolet to provides free, car seat inspections and installation all over the state.

"Families can come in and get their child passenger safety seats checked by certified technicians. We will come over proper install with them with your child and proper install to install to your specific car."

Correct harness positioning is a common mistake discussed at the time of inspection.

"What we like to see is the chest clip at armpit level, put your thumb right in the middle and your finger runs right across it and no more than being able to pinch an inch at your thighs and at the shoulder. It should be at the breast bone, the strongest part. So, if that's not at proper level It's potential for internal injures if it's too low or too high."

She says taking the time get car seats properly inspected is extremely important when it comes to your child's safety.

"You have to think, these are the only things protecting your child in a crash and if not used correctly, we don't know what really could happen. They are tested in the proper use, proper install method and that's how we know they make your child safe."

The new law also increases the booster seat weight from 40 to 55 pounds.

There's a free car seat clinic this Saturday at Quirk Chevrolet on Hogan road from ten to one.

You can register and find more info at maineseatcheck.org.

