Car seat safety check clinic held in Bangor

A free car seat safety check was in held at Quirk Chevrolet in Bangor Saturday.

Each month, technicians check for recalls and make sure parents and guardians know how to properly install a car seat.

We're told many parents don't realize that there child's seat may not be as safe as they think it is.

"We're trying to educate and make sure that you are using your car seats properly. We know they're confusing. We as parents are always trying to do the best thing for your child and we want to make sure they're healthy and happy, and we're just here to make sure they stay safe at the same time," explained Staci Fortunato of Safe Kids Maine.

Technicians are there at Quirk Chevrolet in Bangor every last Saturday of the month.

For more info visit: https://www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-maine