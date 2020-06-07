Car crashes into mail truck in Raymond causing it to rollover

Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a mail-truck in Raymond on Saturday around 2:30 pm.

According to police, Jennifer Sundik, 39, of Gorham, was travelling behind a mail truck on Route 302 when she attempted to pass it on the left side. At the same time, officials say, the driver of the mail truck, Valerie Lake, 29, of South Portland, was trying to turn left onto Hawthrone Road.

The two vehicles collided and the impact caused the mail truck to rollover. Some mail spilled out but no packages or mail were lost or destroyed.

Officials say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and managed to come away from the incident without serious injuries. They were still transported to the local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation but officials expect no charges to be filed.