Car Show and Barbeque raise money for Augusta Little League concession stand



Community coming together today to support Augusta's Little League this weekend.

A car show and barbeque were held to help rebuild the league's concession stand after it was burned down back in March.

Augusta Little League has held several fundraisers to rebuild the new stand which is expected to cost more than $50,000.

"When the place burned up, it burned up like 50 years of Augusta Little League history. Between flags, and pendants and pictures,” said volunteer Corey Folsom. “So, we are out here trying to recreate some memories and bring the community together."

Augusta Little League President Mike Karagiannes added, “The outpouring of support, everything has just been tremendous."

The State Fire Marshal's Office called the fire “suspicious.”

There is still no word on a cause.

