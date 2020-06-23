Candy company is sweet on Maine's popular CDC director

A Maine candy company has a sweet spot for the state’s Center for Disease Control director.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, served as inspiration for the “Shah Bar”created by Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections in Freeport.

The candy bars feature an image of the smiling, bespectacled doctor, along with a big red heart in an outline of the state.

Shah became the face of the state response to the pandemic through daily briefings.

He was universally praised for his calm, reassuring demeanor.