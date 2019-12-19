Candidate drops out of the 2nd Congressional District race to endorse another

A republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat dropped out of the race Thursday and endorsed another.

John Hiatt announced he's stepping aside and is backing Dale Crafts.

The Penobscot County Treasurer says he has full confidence Crafts can unseat democrat Jared Golden in November.

"I think sometimes in politics people they don't know when to take a step back. And I'm a believer that if there is a better candidate, if there is someone more experienced than me then that experience does count," said Hiatt.

"I have to say I've been totally humbled by the people that have endorsed me it continues to come. It's very encouraging. The race is going very strong. We really do believe that we can win the primary and we are the candidate to go on to meet Jared Golden in November," said Crafts.

Also in the 2nd district race, former spokesperson for Governor LePage, Adrienne Bennett and former State Senator Eric Brakey.