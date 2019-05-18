Cancer relay takes place in Bangor

The Relay for Life of Penobscot took place at Cameron Stadium In Bangor Saturday.

It’s the 26th year for the annual fundraising event.

Teams set up themed tents around the track to collect donations, and each team had at least one member walking the track at all times, in an effort to signify that cancer never sleeps.

Organizers say the event is more than just a simple fundraiser.

“It's so great to know that we are a support system for each other and that we all understand this one aspect of our lives, which is the fight against cancer that we're all just a part of and we want to try to find a cure,” said Jessica Sargent, a committee member. ”And that something that we can all do together, and that's a really empowering thing.”

“Anybody that's been touched by cancer I think needs to go to a relay,” said Jo-Ann Brown, the Charlies’s Angels team captain. “You walk around this track, you cry. You laugh. You do luminaries and it lights up the whole track. And it just touches your heart. And it helps you, it just helps you.”

