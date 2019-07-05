Cancer care staff give young patient the superhero treatment

“Just over a year ago, he was just randomly sick in the mornings. No rhyme nor reason. Rest of the day, he'd be fine.”

Jennie Dunton was sure something was wrong with her 9-year-old son Brayson but didn’t know what it could be. Then they went for an MRI.

“We go. We learn he has a large left frontal lobe tumor. They were able to remove it all. Thank God. He was a trooper through the whole thing.”

“Good morning news! My name's Brayson, and my favorite super hero is the Flash.”

Brayson, now ten years old, is done with his treatments and is on the mend, but it was a long road to get here. Brayson’s love of the Flash was noticed by his radiation therapists while he was receiving treatment at the Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer. The treatment requires wearing a special mask that holds the patient perfectly still.

“it's pretty claustrophobic and pretty scary.” says Libbey Arnold, one of Brayson's radiation therapists.

Ann Geiser also worked as a radiation therapist. “It was a good 25 minutes (per session) that he had to lay still. Fortunately, he was such a superhero.”

To try and make him more comfortable, they painted the blank white mask to resemble his favorite character.

“I knew that Libby she can do some really neat artistic things, so I asked her if she'd be willing to help me out.” said Ann.

When he came in for his next treatment he was surprised with the new mask.

“They brought it here, and I was like, I love that thing. And I had no clue it was them two. Thank you so much.”

“All of the people have been tremendous help, but he is so tough. We'd go in for his radiation treatments. We'd come out, and he'd be making everybody else laugh.” said Jennie.

“I think that it's just really cool that were able to bring some of our other skills to work in order to make a patient feel better.” said Libby.

Jennie says she's grateful for the staff at the center helping them through such an emotional and difficult time.

“I hated this building. I hated the thought of it. Now, they're like our family.”

The mask will remain on display for other patients.

“It's tough, but good always comes out of it. I'm thinking maybe his purpose is to make this okay for everybody going through it because it's hard.”

“Good night news!”