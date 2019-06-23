Cancer Trek gets people running in Portland

People gathered in Portland Sunday for the 5th annual Eastern Trek for Cancer send-off.

The trek is a three-hundred mile-long journey along the northeast coast, beginning right here in Maine and ending in New York.

The Christine B. Foundation was formed by Christine's family after she lost her battle to stomach cancer.

Runners in the trek are motivated to keep going by friends or loved ones who battled, or are battling, cancer.

"Throughout the course, we're running lots and lots of miles,” says Joe Melillo, the team captain. “So there's going to be days when we don't feel as good and we use the names on the backs of our legs as a reminder of who we're running for."

"Not only do we run, one of the great ways we submerge ourselves in the community is, and really trying to impact as people in 7 days as possible,” says Matt & Jim Dexter, CBF Founders.

Since their first trek in 2015, they have raised over one hundred thousand dollars to support the cancer community in Eastern Maine.

