Cancelling school, what goes into making the call?

Snow days.

For most - we wake up - throw on the TV or check our phone to see whether or not "the weather" has cancelled school.

What goes in to making that call?

Turns out - quite a bit.

"When I get up at like 4:30 when there's going to be some poor weather, I begin by looking quickly at the weather maps."

On bad weather days, Hermon Superintendent Gary Gonyar, like all other superintendents, has to make a decision.

"It has to be made in a timely fashion," said Gonyar. "Today (Thursday), the National Weather Service has storm advisories and storm warnings out there."

"At 5 o'clock, I'll join an email list of all the superintendents in the region," he explained.

Superintendents from Newport to Lincoln.

"For about 15 or 20 minutes, superintendents will come in on the email list and weigh in on what's going on," he said.

And what WILL be going on.

"It's not only the beginning, but the middle, and then the end of the day that really have to weigh in any decision that we make," said Gonyar.

And by 5:30 - it's time to make a call.

"We definitely are on the side of caution," he said. "If we think there's a risk to students, we would rather make the day up in June then risk anybody traveling on poor roads. It's something that is always in the back of your mind, but really when you get up in the morning, the first thing you were thinking about is, I've got to move 1300 students to school during the day, and after school, how safe is it going to be. That's really what it comes down to."

School years typically have 3 to 5 snow days built in.

Thursday was Hermon's 4th.

