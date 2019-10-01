Canadian company says they don't need to borrow full amount to purchase Emera Maine

The Canadian company that plans to buy Emera Maine now says they won't need to borrow all of the money needed to make the purchase.

In March, Emera's parent company announced plans to sell Maine's second largest electric utility to ENMAX, an energy company from Alberta, Canada, for almost one billion dollars.

Some Maine regulators had raised concerns about the amount of debt ENMAX would take on by financing the full amount.

But according to the Bangor Daily News, the CEO of ENMAX now says the company has some cash to put toward the purchase, but she didn't say how much.

The deal still needs regulatory approval before it can be finalized.