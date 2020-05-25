Canadian citizen in custody after stolen boat found run ashore in Steuben

Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen boat out of New Brunswick that was run ashore in Steuben early Monday morning.

One man is in custody.

Authorities say the vessel was taken from Grand Manan Island.

We're told a fisherman reported seeing the boat in Pigeon Bay.

Authorities say the person who was aboard the boat is a Canadian citizen and has been taken into custody by border Patrol agents.

The maine marine patrol, coast guard are also involved at this point, along with local police.