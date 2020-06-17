Canadian border closure affects long distance couples

Canada and the U.S. agreed this week to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel until July 21st.​

Citizens of each country can go back and forth across the border, and anyone with a spouse in Canada is exempt from that country’s two week quarantine.

But, couples who aren’t married who live on separate sides of the border have to quarantine on each side if they want to travel to see their significant other.

Couples who have been together for years haven't seen each other in over a hundred days in some cases.

"If you've been together for two decades, but you haven't been married, you're not essential and you don't count," said New Brunswick resident Ann Billingsley. "And that angers me."

"He would come here every other weekend, and spend the weekend here to help with stuff around the house," Jennifer McLean of Ontario said about her long-time boyfriend. "He taught my son how to drive. He took my daughter to have her hair done. All of the stuff that a dad does. All of the stuff that a dad does. What more defines what a family is?"

This is the third time the border closure has been extended since it was announced back in late March.