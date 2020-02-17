Canaan woman shares story of surviving sex trafficking

When Maegan Bell moved from her hometown of Canaan to New York City, she had dreams of becoming a fashing designer and model.

But life took a dark turn.

As Joy Hollowell report, Bell is now sharing her story of as a survior of sex trafficking.

+++++

"He made it seem like I would be a model."

Maegan Bell was attending fashion college in New York City when she met a man at a nightclub.

"He really got me involved in the rap scene. I thought I was going to be on MTV Cribs as a rap artist's wife," she says with a smile. "He kind of romanced me into thinking he was a boyfriend"

Soon, the two were living together.

"I thought we loved each other, I trusted him," she says. "I wanted to build a family with him."

But then, things changed.

"The abuse little by little starting building up," she recalls. "I just remember looking at his phone one day and he was like- what are you doing, don't do that. And he just punched me and slapped me. I was like- what is going on here?"

That was the first of many beatings. Bell ended up failing out of college. With no money and no job, her so-called boyfriend became her sex trafficker.

"He told me- you're going to have to do something to make money. And if you love me, you're going to do this for me," she says. "Hewas making money off of me. I didn't see a dime. He had me on Backpage. He had my address book of my grandparents, my aunts, my uncles, my cousins. And he would be like- well, if you don't do this, I'll go up to Maine and kill them."

Every minute of every day was controlled by Bell's pimp.

"I didn't have my phone, no money, I couldn't leave the house, I was locked in rooms, closets. I couldn't even eat or brush my teeth without asking for permission."

At one point, Bell was made to recruit other girls.

"I remember driving with him and his best friend and they would bring us to this strip and they would say- if they have luggage that means they need us."

Bell says her pimp would leave for days, blaming her for everything while at the same time reassuring Bell this was only temporary.

"He kept saying- Sorry, we're not going to be like this forever. He was kind of feeding me this dream."

The turning point came about a year later. Bell was badly beaten then ordered to clean up her own blood after being dragged across the carpet.

"And it was like God or my angels or someone talking to me and saying- you gotta go," she remember.

Bell had hidden $40 in the back of a broken cell phone. She grabbed the cash and escaped when her pimp left to do laundry.

"I ran and I went to a T-Mobile store down the road."

Workers there called police. Bell called her parents up in Maine who had no idea any of this was happening.

"I just remember saying- I just need you guys," says Bell, her eyes welling with tears. "I just wanted my mom and dad like I was 5 again."

Bell moved back to Maine. The cell phone company that came to her aid in times of crisis is now her employer.

She ended up going back down to New York City and developing a successful career as a plus sized model. Bell landed contracts with Lane Bryant, Ashley Stewart and walked the runway at Full Figured Fashion Week. She also appeared in music videos for MTV.

And more than a decade after escaping a life full of tragedy, Bell is ready to speak about her triumphs. She's teamed up with Survivor Speak USA in the hopes of raising awareness and education about sex trafficking.

"I always lacked self-esteem," says Bell. "And I feel like that's what I want."

She points to subtle warning signs that were missed by even her own family members.

"Maybe if they knew that I was only calling on Fridays at 5pm, every single Friday, because that's the only time he would let me use the phone."

On Friday, February 21st, Bell will share her story of survival at the Canaan Public Library. The event starts at 7 and Bell encourages everyone to attend.

"It's on my birthday, actually on Friday. So I wanted to give the gift of awareness to everyone. I'm an open book, I'm here. I want to mentor women, that's my goal."

+++++

For more information on Friday's event at the Canaan Public Library, you can log onto https://www.facebook.com/Canaan-Public-Library-125312150853785/

For more information on Survivor Speak USA log onto http://www.survivorspeakusa.org/