One person has been killed in a crash in Canaan.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Richard Clark, Sr. of Canaan died at the scene after the car he was driving left the road and hit trees.

The crash happened at the intersection of Strickland and Pinnacle Roads around 2 Thursday afternoon.

A passenger, 53-year old Kimberly Fitzgerald of Canaan, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies say neither person was wearing a seatbelt.