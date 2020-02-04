Campaigns clash on new vaccine law ballot measure

Close to two hundred people came out to the State House Tuesday to voice their support or opposition to Question 1 on next month's ballot. The two groups held back-to-back press conferences.

Question 1 is a veto referendum question aimed at overturning last year's bill that would take away religious and philosophical exemptions from vaccination law.

It affects schoolchildren of all ages, and nursery school and health care facility employees.

Supporters of Question 1 say that this law amounts to government overreach of peoples' personal liberties.

"The philosophical and the religious exemption are really important for parents and patients to be able to make informed decisions," said Cara Sacks, Campaign Manager for Yes on 1. "And there are absolutely people that utilize the religious exemption in Maine, so removing really violates their ability to practice their religion freely in Maine."

Opponents of overturning the measure say this is a matter of public health.

Dozens of Maine's largest health organizations back the campaign.

"Maine's opt-out rates are three times the national average for Kindergarteners, and when that happens our community immunity is threatened," said Dr. Laura Blaisdell, Co-Chair of Maine Families for Vaccines. "Mainers are used to seeing now outbreaks in schools like whooping cough, chicken pox, and flu, and we're really working to prevent that from happening."

Even though this vote is taking place on the day of the Democratic Presidential Primary, any registered Maine voter can vote on this issue.