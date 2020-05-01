Campaign launched to help Maine parents

The Maine Children’s Trust has released a new Digital campaign to help Maine parents.

The goal is to guide parents through the hardships that have come up during the pandemic.

The effort is called "In It Together Maine".

It'll connect parents with local resources that will support them.

Denise Trafton from Maine Children's Trust says, “Parenting is hard even under normal circumstances, and reaching out for help sometimes has a stigma with it but ultimately that is how we become the best parent we can be.”

The campaign can be found on Facebook at "In It Together Maine'.