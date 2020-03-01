Campaign for Elizabeth Warren goes around Maine on Sunday

Folks with Senator Elizabeth Warren's campaign were out and about in Maine Sunday.

The effort was led by three state senator, in Portland, Lewiston, and Old Orchard Beach.

Pushing a more moderate approach to the Democratic Agenda, supporters hope her message will resonate.

"Well I think there are a lot of people who are still trying to decide, all the committed volunteers are gonna go out and meet with them and talk with the," said Senator Rebecca Millet of Cape Elizabeth.

On Tuesday, several states including Maine will hold their primary elections.