Camp Capella raises money with "Touch-A-Truck" for campers

Trucks of all varieties could be found at Speedway 95 in Hermon Today.

Camp Capella hosted its 9th annual Touch-A-Truck event.

All proceeds went towards Camp Capella to help children and adults with disabilities get the chance to go to camp.

It’s one of Campe Capella’s largest fundraisers and featured firetrucks, 18-wheelers, and even a helicopter for people to get inside.

"Just a chance for folks, both young and old,” says Mike Noyes, Vice Pres. of Camp Capella. “I think, there's just as many older people here that enjoy getting up into things they see every day on the road, and toot the horns and just relax and have a good time and make a donation to Camp Capella."

There was a steady flow of people throughout the event, and plenty of trucks to check out.

