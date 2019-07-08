Camp Capella in full swing

Nestled down on Phillips Lake in Dedham is Camp Capella. A unique summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.

The week to week summer camp is in full swing, with plenty of the usual summer camp recreational activities, but also some educational activities as well.

Including aquaponics.

"They’re growing plants, vegetables, even some grass by using the waste if fish. So we have two fish tanks out there with goldfish in them. There’s a whole cycle of 'feed the fish' and then 'after they do their thing' it grabs the nutrients out of that and helps grow the plants."

Camp Capella has been at this since the 1960s. Many have been coming since they were five years old. That makes camp-week the marquee event on the calendar.

"These campers wait all year for their week down here, and we put a lot of work into making that happen for them. We just try to give them the best camp experience we can."

The camp says its goal is to enable campers to make new friends, become more independent, and try new things. Capella does its best to forge a community and a sense of belonging that their unique campers can't get anywhere else.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces just makes it all worthwhile. Y’know, when you’re in the dead of winter and your like 'it’s quiet down here and there’s not much going on,' and then you see those faces when they come in on their first day of camp, and you're just like, 'this is why we're here, this is why we do it."