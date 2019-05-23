Camp Capella gets help with spring clean-up

It's beginning to look a lot like summer at Camp Capella in Dedham.

The camp for adults and children with disabilities is getting spruced up for the first day of the season, June 26th.

About 80 program participants and staff from Downeast Horizons helped with clean up duty.

Tasks included raking, weeding, and assembling a wheelchair accessible dock.

Anthony Zambrano is the executive director of Downeast Horizons. "It is just such a wonderful thing when people with disabilities can be given the opportunity to help, to give back to their community. They love it."

Robin Meservey is a program participant with Downeast Horizons. "I feel that if you can give back to your community you absolutely 100% should."

A benefit spaghetti dinner for the camp will be held on Saturday June 22nd at Bangor High School from 5 to 7 PM.

A minimum donation of $5 is requested for each ticket.

Tickets will be available at the door and in advance by calling 843-5104.

