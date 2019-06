You can have some fun in Holden this Saturday and support a good cause.

The Camp Capella Funday Fundraiser is being held at Big Jake's Go Karts on Route 1A from 11am to 3pm.

It's $10 a person or $25 for a family up to 5.

That price includes unlimited go karting and mini golf along with a discount on lunch and ice cream.

There's also a bounce house.

All the money goes to Camp Capella.