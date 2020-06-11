Camp Beech Cliff, Healthy Acadia training teens to go beyond babysitting

The cancellation of Camp Beech Cliff's in-person programming this summer led to another idea. The camp is now teaming up with Healthy Acadia to train teens from Hancock and Washington Counties virtually.

"Filling Your Leadership Toolbox" will run from June 29th to July 3rd for three hours a day.

Instead of a registration fee, teens will actually receive a $100 stipend for their time and effort.

Registration is available at this link until June 24th: campbeechcliff.org/leadership-toolbox

Watch the interview with representatives from Camp Beech Cliff and Healthy Acadia to learn more.