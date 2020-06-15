Camden restaurant sustains heavy damage in fire

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire at a restaurant in Camden late Saturday night.

The fire appears to have started in the food prep area of the Rhumb Line just before midnight.

Crews from several towns were on scene for nearly five hours.

Adjacent businesses sustained smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the restaurant.

Chris Farley, Chief of the Camden Fire Department, says the fire could have been much worse.

"For what we were dealing with at midnight on a Saturday night, we had a very good turnout of firefighters from the four towns. We were very pleased with the outcome."

The restaurant remains closed, but the marina is open.