Camden library and NAMI Maine teaming up for online discussion on social isolation

NAMI Maine and the Camden Public Library are teaming up to host an online discussion addressing the challenges of living, parenting, and working in social isolation.

Greg Marley, clinical Director for NAMI Maine will lead the discussion on Thursday, May 7th from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Marley says he will focus on the options and resources for surviving and thriving as we move toward reopening our communities.

“We are a community under threat by an invisible virus and facing radical change in our daily lives,” says Marley. “It affects our ability to make a living and how we access the fun distractions of sports, social events, and even hugging a friend.”

Greg Marley has practiced in the field of community mental health in Maine for over 25 years as a clinician, manager, and consultant. He has developed programs, presented, and trained audiences across Maine and New England in suicide prevention and intervention, substance abuse prevention, mental health, and related topics. He lives with his family in Rockland.

For a zoom link to attend, email your request to: jpierce@librarycamden.org.

