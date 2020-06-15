Camden ice cream parlor helps visitors stay safe

River Ducks Ice Cream in Camden opened up Memorial Day weekend.

We spoke with them today to see how a business with limited space is handling the pandemic regulations.

They have new signage and a walkway to help people maintain social distance.

To limit touch points, some items aren't available, like milkshakes and banana splits.

They say business has been slow so far, but those who have come by are glad to see the open sign.

Abi Razo has been working there for three summers.

"I think it was a little stressful initially. We weren't sure how everything was going to work out, but everyone has been great. They've been really excited that we're open. No one's been giving us a hard time about the procedures that we have in place. Everyone has been super patient and cooperative, and they just seem really excited."

They say they're taking every precaution they can so everyone can have a great summer and walk away with a sweet treat.