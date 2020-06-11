Camden graduates to participate in traditional march through town

The class of 2020 will graduate from Camden Hills Regional High School Friday.

After that virtual ceremony, seniors will get to take part in an annual tradition.

Beginning at 7pm, graduates in their caps and gowns will walk through the streets of Camden.

The march begins and ends at the Knox Mill parking lot with a route that takes them through the downtown area.

Because students will be keeping physical distance between themselves, the march will take longer than in previous years.

If you have plans to be in the area, prepare for traffic delays or detours to allow for the safety of the graduates.

Congratulations to the graduating Windjammers.

Message from the school regarding the route the students will take:

"We have worked with the town and local police, and we are going to do the March Thru Town on foot like we traditionally do. This will be the final graduation event for 2020 Camden Hills graduating seniors and we are thrilled to be able to conduct it in a traditional fashion. Of course, we will need your help and support to pull it off safely.

The route will be longer than normal, but it will start and end in the former MBNA parking lot behind the mill. Students will walk 10’ apart side to side and front to back, so the line will be longer than normal. The route will leave the parking lot on the Knowlton Street side, head up Knowlton, take a right onto Alden, across Washington to Cross, turn right onto Central, down Main Street through downtown up to Free Street, right onto Free, left onto Pearl, up to Willow where the procession will turn right until Mechanic St, ending with a right onto Mechanic and back to the lot on Knowlton St. It is approximately 1.5 miles. We are asking all students to wear face coverings until the march begins and once it ends. We will have volunteer parents at the beginning and end to help minimize gathering.

Spectators should maintain social distance and stay in family clusters. The route is long so that people can spread out. Get your place anywhere along the route by 6:30pm. The March will begin at 7:00pm and take approximately 35-40 minutes.

We invite the entire community to come be a part of this tradition to help make it extra special for this year’s seniors who have not experienced a normal senior spring or graduation week. Let’s send them off into the world as adults as a community!"

