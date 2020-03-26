Camden closes town departments indefinitely amid COVID-19 concerns

Camden is extending the closure of its town departments indefinitely to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to the town manager, staff will still be checking emails and taking phone calls.

In addition, they are seeing an unusual increase in seasonal residents returning north. The town asks if they've traveled of state, out of country to self isolate for at least two weeks.

"We think that being outdoors is a great way to destress, access fresh air and get some Vitamin D," states Camden Town Manager Audra Caler-Bell. "I strongly encourage all residents to take measures to ensure that we can maintain social distancing while outside to that the Town may maintain the open feel of our community, whether this is on the trails, sidewalks, or the beach. If we are not able to abide by this social contract, the Town may be forced into taking additional steps to safeguard our population."

Last night, the Camden Select Board held its first virtual meeting. They are asking residents not to flush wipes into the sewer, even those marked as flushable.

