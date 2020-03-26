Camden bookstore closing for good amid COVID-19 crisis

And a staple in downtown Camden is closing for good amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherman's Books and Stationery announced on Facebook that after 16 years on Main Street, they are shutting down permanently.

The owners say with an estimated timeline of at least three months closure, they couldn't survive financially.

Sherman's has several other stores along the coast of Maine. Those are all closed during the COVID-19 outbreak with plans to hopefully reopen in late spring or early summer.

On Facebook, the owners wrote- "With heavy hearts, we must announce the closing of all Sherman's Books & Stationery locations as of the close of the day on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020.

"We will be contacting all our customers that have placed special orders, so we can do our best to fill these orders.

"We will miss our loyal customers, friends - both 2 and 4-legged. We wish you all peace and good health and hope to see you all very soon."