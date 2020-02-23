Camden Snow Bowl hosts WinterKids Family Day

Families got out on the slopes at the Camden Snow Bowl for WinterKids Family Day.

Folks with the WinterKids App membership got discount prices for the family.

Events like this are WinterKid’s way to help get kids and their families outside during the winter season.

The event started at 9 am and it didn’t take long for the hills to fill with skiers and snowboarders of all ages.

"It's a great program and we liked to take advantage of it, it's a great deal,” Heather Haskell, a skier. “We're just being out on a nice day outside."

To learn more about WinterKids check out their website at winterkids.org.