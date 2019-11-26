Camden National Bank donates to local shelters for youth

Camden National Bank employees recently made a generous donations to local youth shelters.

It's part of their "Hope@Home" program.

Bank branches raised more than $400,000 that will be shared by five shelters including Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Orland, Shaw House in Bangor, and Hospitality House in Rockland.

Each of those shelters provide teen services and will also be given 125 pounds of assorted toiletry items like toothbrushes, shampoo, and tissues, donated by bank employees.