Camden Hills Class of 2020 gets their march

Camden Hills High School had its annual graduation march through downtown Friday, but it was a little different this year.

“Usually this is done on the day of Baccalaureate," said Camden Hills Principal Shawn Carlson. "This year we moved it to the end of our graduation week to sort of cap off the weeks worth of activities.

Camden Seniors nearly didn’t get to take part in this long time tradition as COVID-19 nearly derailed the whole thing.

“It was gonna be a drive, but we’re really happy they made it work so that it was a March," said Senior Svea Delevett.

“I was upset because we couldn’t really share cars either," added Senior Cyndal Emerson. "Or we weren’t supposed to. I dunno, it was just another thing that we weren’t gonna be able fully do together as a class.

Very little has been traditional for the Class of 2020 at every school in Maine. But Camden Hills grads are glad their school found a way to keep this tradition alive for them.

“I was so excited when they said we could actually march," Senior Kaylyn Krul said. "I think it just made it really special.

“And the community looks forward to it," said Carlson. "It’s a nice way to let everybody give the kids a last hurrah.”

“It was just so amazing to see all the people you know," Krul said. "Some juniors, some grades above. Even people you don’t know, clapping being loud. It was just a great way to go out.”