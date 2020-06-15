Camden Harbormaster says visitors starting to return

Camden Harbor is starting to see more visitors return to the summertime destination.

Camden Harbormaster Steven Pixley says until a few days ago, the lack of visitors was in his words, 'spooky.'

The docks are now filling back up, and he sees more people every day.

He says some residents found the lack of summer tourists refreshing at first, but everyone is excited to see the town start to return to life.

"We're ready. Camden Harbor is open. So is Lyman-Morse. So is Camden Yacht Club. Camden Yacht Club had a race yesterday with 18 boats, so they're coming alive. Everyone is practicing safe distance and... we're doing it. This is the summer of 2020. Let's have a safe summer."

The town has signs up encouraging physical distancing and the wearing of masks.