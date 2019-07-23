Camden Harbormaster issues warning to dinghy owners

"Visitors come and they ask, 'what do you do?' Cause if they're not from a coastal town, they're not really sure what a Harbormaster does."

Steve Pixley is responsible for enforcing regulations, ensuring safety, and overseeing the operations of Camden Harbor.

"Which I consider the town's greatest asset. And I have to fairly distribute it to everyone. You've got commercial fishermen, you've got commercial chapter T-boats taking people out. You've got residents, nonresidents, visitors…"

The harbor boasts 477 moorings for bigger boats but only around 200 spots for dinghies.

"It becomes very busy, especially July and August. It's like a flower blossoming. Everyone's here. It's a beautiful time to be in Midcoast Maine."

Pixley says there are boat launches but many people like to have a dinghy ready and waiting at the docks, and not everyone has been getting the required permit.

"We were pretty lenient like we always are, but now it's time to...it's almost August, you know? Go get a permit. It's not fair to the other folks who are playing by the rules."

Permits can be obtained from the town office. Any dinghies that don't have permit stickers by Friday will be removed, and owners will have to pay a fee to get them back.

"If you're here for a week, we're not going to ask you to get a permit, but if your boat's gonna be in for the whole season, it's got to be a permitted boat."

Pixley says the goal is to keep the harbor functioning smoothly and fairly for everyone.

"My friends are joking saying, 'you're becoming a mean harbormaster'. No, I'm a friendly harbormaster. Come on and see me, come into my office. Help me maximize the asset. That's my main job."

