Fire at Camden boatyard under investigation

Accord to the PenBay Pilot, the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office will be in Camden Monday investigating a weekend fire at Lyman-Morse boatyard.

The newspaper reports a fire started in the back rooms of the Rhumb Line restaurant just before midnight on Saturday. Crews from Hope, Lincolnville and Rockport assisted and were on scene for nearly five hours.

The Camden Fire Department says the fire was contained to one building, but it had "significant impact."

The restaurant posted on Facebook that it's temporarily closed.