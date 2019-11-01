Cambridge woman killed in crash

A Cambridge woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon in St. Albans.

It happened just before 5 on the Palmyra Road.

Investigators say 65-year-old Susan Skillin was killed when her vehicle was struck head on by a car that crossed the centerline.

That car was driven by 20-year-old Heather Gallagher of St. Albans.

Police say she lost control likely because of speed and wet road conditions.

Gallagher was taken to a hospital with a broken leg

The crash remains under investigation.