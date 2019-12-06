Cambridge couple talks about grieving their grandson taken 20 years ago

It's been 20 years since a Cambridge couple's toddler grandson was murdered in Dexter.

"Murder grief truly a grief that is like no other," said Art Jette.

For the past 20 years Jette and Deb Cunningham have been helping others deal with this kind of grief because it was 20 years ago when their 21-month-old grandson, Treven, and their daughter, Cassie's best friend, Mindy were taken from them. They say it makes everything timeless.

"It wasn't only Treven that was taken from us, Mindy was taken from us, too. She was such a big part of our life," said Cunningham.

"Thinking about the time has gone so quickly and yet the facts remain the same. Both of them will always be in the images of them the same age that they were then. It's like time stands still for them but it doesn't for us," said Jette.

They celebrate Treven's birthday every year and buy presents for others in need in his name every Christmas and they hold on tight on to their precious memories.

"When all you have are memories then those memories become treasures," said Jette.

They say this kind of grief changes you in a way you weren't prepared for.

"When it does it's overwhelming and so much of it is in a time when you are some almost paralyzed. Not with fear but just with unknowing. And then you're in shock. And there's a lot of intrusion. You can't just grieve because there are a lot of intrusions into your grieve," said Jette.

Intrusions like court proceedings and murder trials and when they're over, the grief can come right back full force. It's something they have helped others through who have had loved ones taken from them. They've both been a major part of the Maine Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children.

"As a result of the situations that have been caused by others these are some of the best people that we've ever had the misfortune to meet. Not because they're better than anyone else because of the common experience we share that makes it very open and very honest relationships together," said Jette.

They can talk to others in a safe place and it keeps their loved ones memories alive. They say it's the wondering about the future their grandson will never have that hurts so much.

"It's so important that we live for today. Don't overlook today thinking about tomorrow. Don't wait for tomorrow to be with somebody today because those are so important," said Jette.