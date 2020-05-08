Calvary Church to move services outside on Sunday

An Orrington church that was going to hold services inside its building Sunday will now be moving those services outside.

The inside service goes against Governor Mills' Executive 'Stay-At-Home Order.'

Calvary Chapel posted on its Facebook page that they will hold the 8:30 - 9 and 11 in the morning services outside their main building.

They say it's because they are only legally allowed 15 people inside their 10,0000 sq. foot chapel based on social distancing.

This comes a day after we learned Calvary Chapel officials filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Mills.

They argue her executive order is unconstitutional and violates freedom of religion under the First Amendment.

A judge is set to hear that case tomorrow.

The Bangor Daily News reports the judge indicated she would rule against the congregation